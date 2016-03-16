PARIS, March 16 French drugmaker Sanofi
and privately held DiCE Molecules announced on
Wednesday a five-year research partnership aimed at discovering
potential small-molecule drugs.
The deal includes up to 12 drug targets, with funding of
over $50 million, the companies said in a statement.
Sanofi will then pay up to $184 million in research,
clinical and regulatory milestone payments per target, as well
as royalty payments based on sales of each compound developed by
Sanofi, the companies said.
"We hope this partnership will help deliver essential
therapies against currently intractable disease targets," said
Kathy Bowdish, head of Sanofi's Sunrise Initiative, which aims
to invest in early-stage drug opportunities via partnerships.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)