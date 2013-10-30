* Q3 sales down 6.7 pct, EPS down 19.2 pct
* Sanofi says now sees 2013 EPS down about 10 pct
* Sales growth in China slows to 5 pct from 15.3 pct in Q2
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Oct 30 French drugmaker Sanofi
warned on its 2013 profit again as it reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results, hit by a sharp slowdown
in China, lower generic sales in Brazil and a manufacturing
issue at its Toronto vaccine plant.
Sanofi, which had already cut its forecast in August, said
on Wednesday it now expected full-year earnings per share to be
around 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates,
against previous guidance of a 7-10 percent drop.
The world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by
prescription drug sales is among the most exposed to emerging
markets, where it makes nearly a third of its revenue.
And a crackdown on Big Pharma's sales practices in China,
increased government pressure on drug prices from Asia to Latin
America and weakness in emerging market currencies are acting as
a reminder that growth in those regions remains volatile.
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, at the centre of the
furore in China, said last week its sales there had dropped more
than 60 percent in the quarter, hit by a bribery scandal that
made doctors wary of seeing drug representatives.
"Promotional activities and sales are progressively coming
back to normal," Sanofi said in a statement.
Sanofi's sales in China - which last year accounted for less
than 4 percent of group revenue but posted the strongest growth
- rose 5 percent in the third quarter. In the three months to
end-June, before the scandal, growth was 15.3 percent
year-on-year.
Worldwide, Sanofi's sales fell 6.7 percent to 8.432 billion
euros ($11.61 billion) in the third quarter, generating earnings
per share (EPS) of 1.35 euros, down 19.2 percent.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
forecast sales of 8.55 billion euros and EPS of 1.43 euros.
Business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, declined 18.7 pct to 1.789 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
