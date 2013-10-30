* Q3 sales down 6.7 pct, EPS down 19.2 pct

* Sanofi says now sees 2013 EPS down about 10 pct

* Sales growth in China slows to 5 pct from 15.3 pct in Q2 (Adds detail, context, background)

By Natalie Huet

PARIS, Oct 30 French drugmaker Sanofi warned on its 2013 profit again as it reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hit by a sharp slowdown in China, lower generic sales in Brazil and a manufacturing issue at its Toronto vaccine plant.

Sanofi, which had already cut its forecast in August, said on Wednesday it now expected full-year earnings per share to be around 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, against previous guidance of a 7-10 percent drop.

The world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by prescription drug sales is among the most exposed to emerging markets, where it makes nearly a third of its revenue.

And a crackdown on Big Pharma's sales practices in China, increased government pressure on drug prices from Asia to Latin America and weakness in emerging market currencies are acting as a reminder that growth in those regions remains volatile.

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, at the centre of the furore in China, said last week its sales there had dropped more than 60 percent in the quarter, hit by a bribery scandal that made doctors wary of seeing drug representatives.

"Promotional activities and sales are progressively coming back to normal," Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi's sales in China - which last year accounted for less than 4 percent of group revenue but posted the strongest growth - rose 5 percent in the third quarter. In the three months to end-June, before the scandal, growth was 15.3 percent year-on-year.

Worldwide, Sanofi's sales fell 6.7 percent to 8.432 billion euros ($11.61 billion) in the third quarter, generating earnings per share (EPS) of 1.35 euros, down 19.2 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had forecast sales of 8.55 billion euros and EPS of 1.43 euros.

Business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 18.7 pct to 1.789 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Editing by James Regan)