By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Oct 30 French drugmaker Sanofi
cut its 2013 profit forecast for a second time after a sharp
slowdown in China, lower generic sales in Brazil and
manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine plant hit
third-quarter results.
Sanofi said it now expected full-year earnings per share
around 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates,
compared to previous guidance of a 7-10 percent drop.
Its shares fell 2 percent in early trading to 74.20 euros,
the second-worst performer on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index
.
The world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by
prescription drug sales is among the most exposed to emerging
markets, where it makes nearly a third of its revenue.
A crackdown on Big Pharma's sales practices in China,
increased government pressure on drug prices from Asia to Latin
America and weakness in emerging market currencies are acting as
a reminder that growth in those regions remains volatile.
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, at the centre of the
furore in China, said last week its sales there had dropped more
than 60 percent in the quarter, hit by a bribery scandal that
made doctors wary of seeing drug representatives.
"Promotional activities and sales are progressively coming
back to normal," Sanofi said in a statement.
Sanofi's sales in China - which last year accounted for less
than 4 percent of group revenue but posted the strongest growth
- rose 5 percent in the third quarter. In the three months to
the end of June, before the scandal, growth was 15 percent
year-on-year.
Worldwide, Sanofi's sales fell 6.7 percent to 8.432 billion
euros ($11.61 billion) in the third quarter, generating earnings
per share (EPS) of 1.35 euros, down 19 percent.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
forecast sales of 8.55 billion euros and EPS of 1.43 euros.
Business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, declined 18.7 pct to 1.789 billion
euros.
The company had already cut its 2013 profit forecast in
August.
PLANT HITCH
Double-digit growth at its diabetes and Genzyme rare
diseases businesses contrasted with lower sales of generics,
vaccines and animal health products, Sanofi said.
Vaccine sales fell 7.2 percent following the manufacturing
problem at Sanofi's Toronto plant that held back batches of
paediatric vaccines destined for the U.S. market.
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said the problem had been
resolved, shipping had restarted and Sanofi did not expect any
future impact. The company added that it expected a record flu
season in the northern hemisphere in the second half.
Generic drug sales were down 5.4 percent due to the
lingering impact of inventory issues in Brazil in the previous
quarter.
Sanofi's earnings have suffered from the loss of patents on
some of its best-selling drugs, including blood thinner Plavix.
Since taking the helm four years ago, Viehbacher has sought
to replenish its pipeline, acquiring U.S. biotech firm Genzyme
in 2011 to develop treatments for rare diseases and partnering
with Regeneron on a new cholesterol drug.
Excluding currency effects, which slashed 7.3 percentage
points off revenue growth, global sales were up 0.6 percent,
growing for the first time in five quarters.
The company said sales trends had gradually improved in
Western Europe over the year and that most of the patent cliff
was now behind it.
"We're confident about being able to get back to growth in
the fourth quarter," Viehbacher told reporters on a conference
call.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
