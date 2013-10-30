* Q3 sales down 6.7 pct, EPS down 19 pct

* Sanofi says now sees 2013 EPS down about 10 pct

* Sales growth in China slows to 5 pct from 15 pct in Q2

* Shares fall 2 percent (Adds detail, CEO comment, share price drop)

By Natalie Huet

PARIS, Oct 30 French drugmaker Sanofi cut its 2013 profit forecast for a second time after a sharp slowdown in China, lower generic sales in Brazil and manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine plant hit third-quarter results.

Sanofi said it now expected full-year earnings per share around 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, compared to previous guidance of a 7-10 percent drop.

Its shares fell 2 percent in early trading to 74.20 euros, the second-worst performer on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index .

The world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by prescription drug sales is among the most exposed to emerging markets, where it makes nearly a third of its revenue.

A crackdown on Big Pharma's sales practices in China, increased government pressure on drug prices from Asia to Latin America and weakness in emerging market currencies are acting as a reminder that growth in those regions remains volatile.

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, at the centre of the furore in China, said last week its sales there had dropped more than 60 percent in the quarter, hit by a bribery scandal that made doctors wary of seeing drug representatives.

"Promotional activities and sales are progressively coming back to normal," Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi's sales in China - which last year accounted for less than 4 percent of group revenue but posted the strongest growth - rose 5 percent in the third quarter. In the three months to the end of June, before the scandal, growth was 15 percent year-on-year.

Worldwide, Sanofi's sales fell 6.7 percent to 8.432 billion euros ($11.61 billion) in the third quarter, generating earnings per share (EPS) of 1.35 euros, down 19 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had forecast sales of 8.55 billion euros and EPS of 1.43 euros.

Business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 18.7 pct to 1.789 billion euros.

The company had already cut its 2013 profit forecast in August.

PLANT HITCH

Double-digit growth at its diabetes and Genzyme rare diseases businesses contrasted with lower sales of generics, vaccines and animal health products, Sanofi said.

Vaccine sales fell 7.2 percent following the manufacturing problem at Sanofi's Toronto plant that held back batches of paediatric vaccines destined for the U.S. market.

Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said the problem had been resolved, shipping had restarted and Sanofi did not expect any future impact. The company added that it expected a record flu season in the northern hemisphere in the second half.

Generic drug sales were down 5.4 percent due to the lingering impact of inventory issues in Brazil in the previous quarter.

Sanofi's earnings have suffered from the loss of patents on some of its best-selling drugs, including blood thinner Plavix.

Since taking the helm four years ago, Viehbacher has sought to replenish its pipeline, acquiring U.S. biotech firm Genzyme in 2011 to develop treatments for rare diseases and partnering with Regeneron on a new cholesterol drug.

Excluding currency effects, which slashed 7.3 percentage points off revenue growth, global sales were up 0.6 percent, growing for the first time in five quarters.

The company said sales trends had gradually improved in Western Europe over the year and that most of the patent cliff was now behind it.

"We're confident about being able to get back to growth in the fourth quarter," Viehbacher told reporters on a conference call. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Editing by James Regan and Tom Pfeiffer)