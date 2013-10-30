PARIS Oct 30 French drugmaker Sanofi
warned on its 2013 profit again as it reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results, hit by a sharp slowdown
in China, lower generic sales in Brazil and a manufacturing
issue at its Toronto vaccine plant.
Sanofi, which had already cut its forecast in August, said
it now expected full-year earnings per share to be around 10
percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, at the
bottom end of its previous guidance of a 7-10 percent drop.
The world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by
prescription drug sales is among the most exposed to emerging
markets, where it makes nearly a third of its revenue.
A recent crackdown on corruption in China's pharmaceutical
industry has made doctors wary of seeing drug representatives
for fear of being caught up in the scandal. Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, at the centre of the furore, said last
week its sales in the country had dropped more than 60 percent
in the quarter.
Sanofi's sales in China - which last year accounted for less
than 4 percent of group revenue but posted the strongest growth
- rose 5 percent in the third quarter. In the three months to
end-June, before the scandal, growth was 15.3 percent
year-on-year.
Sanofi's global sales fell 6.7 percent to 8.432 billion
euros ($11.61 billion) in the third quarter, generating earnings
per share (EPS) of 1.35 euros, down 19.2 percent.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
forecast sales of 8.55 billion euros and EPS of 1.43 euros.
Business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, declined 18.7 pct to 1.789 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)