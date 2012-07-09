PARIS, July 9 Sanofi has withdrawn its application to sell Mulsevo, a drug to prevent blood clots in chemotherapy paients, in the European Union after it failed to win the backing of the U.S. regulator last month, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday.

Sanofi said in its withdrawal letter that it decided to withdraw all applications globally following comments by regulatory agencies, the EMA said in a statement.

