Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
PARIS Dec 15 Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday announced they were in exclusive talks to swap the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
Sanofi said the deal would consist of an exchange of Sanofi's Merial arm, with an enterprise value of 11.4 billion euros ($12.60 billion), with Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC division with an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros. Boehringer would also pay 4.7 billion euros in cash to Sanofi.
($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.