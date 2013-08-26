PARIS Aug 26 Sanofi said on Monday
that a large clinical trial showed its Fluzone High-Dose vaccine
to be more effective at preventing influenza in adults aged 65
and older than a standard dose of Fluzone.
Sanofi said it plans to submit the full clinical study
report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review by
early 2014 and will seek to modify to the label for Fluzone
High-Dose vaccine to reflect the superior efficacy data in this
age group.
In the study, which included roughly 30,000 participants,
Fluzone High-Dose vaccine was 24.2 percent more effective in
preventing influenza in adults 65 years of age and older than
Fluzone vaccine.
Fluzone High-Dose vaccine was licensed for sale by the FDA
in 2009 under an accelerated approval process that included a
requirement that Sanofi complete a large-scale confirmatory
study.
