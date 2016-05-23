May 23 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioned whether Sanofi SA's experimental drug lixisenatide contributed any benefit to a fixed-dose combination diabetes product the company hopes to market.

The review comes ahead of a May 25 meeting of an FDA advisory panel that will meet to discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendation of its advisory panels but typically does. On Tuesday the committee will consider a similar product made by Novo Nordisk. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)