GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 One day after recommending approval of a new diabetes drug made by Novo Nordisk A/S, a U.S. advisory panel on Wednesday recommended approval of a similar product made by Sanofi SA.
The panel voted 12-2, with one person not voting, that the Food and Drug Administration should approve Sanofi's combination drug, iGlarLixi, for patients with type 2 diabetes. The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)
