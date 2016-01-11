PARIS Jan 11 Sanofi and biotech
company Warp Drive Bio said on Monday they had deepened their
existing partnership in cancer drug research with $750 million
in new funding from the French drugmaker.
Under the deal, Warp Drive will lead joint research on new
cancer drugs, the companies said in a joint statement. Sanofi
will hold exclusive global licences to develop and commercialize
the treatments discovered by the programme.
Sanofi has been a major backer of privately held Warp Drive
since its creation in 2012.
Earlier on Monday, Sanofi also announced a research
collaboration with Innate Pharma in immuno-oncology.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)