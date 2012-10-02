PARIS Oct 2 Sanofi's experimental pill to treat Gaucher disease, a rare inherited condition, has met its main goal in a late-stage trial, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Patients treated with the drug, eliglustat tartrate, showed a statistically significant improvement in the size of their spleen after nine months compared with those who took a placebo, Sanofi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)