Oct 2 Giant French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi
SA said Tuesday it would buy Colombian drugmaker
Genfar to expand its product portfolio in South America.
Genfar is Colombia's second-largest manufacturer of generic
drugs with sales of $133 million last year, of which 30 percent
was generated outside the country, Sanofi said in a statement
announcing the purchase.
"Sanofi has a unique opportunity to strengthen its presence
in Latin America through a large portfolio of affordable
pharmaceuticals in a broad range of markets," the company's
Latin America chief Heraldo Marchezini said in the statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.