By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 3 Genzyme Corp agreed to pay $32.59
million, admit wrongdoing and enter a deferred prosecution
agreement to resolve U.S. criminal charges over its marketing of
the surgical implant Seprafilm, the Department of Justice said
on Thursday.
The biotechnology unit of French drug company Sanofi SA
was accused of two misdemeanor counts of violating the
federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act from 2005 to 2010 by
allowing Seprafilm to be adulterated and misbranded while being
sold. Sanofi bought Genzyme in 2011.
Seprafilm is a clear film used to reduce abnormal internal
scarring that can cause organs and tissues to stick together
following pelvic and abdominal surgeries known as laparotomies.
But the Justice Department said some sales representatives
taught surgeons how to turn Seprafilm into a "slurry" for use in
increasingly popular laparoscopic surgery, even though U.S.
regulators had never approved the film for that use.
According to papers filed with the federal court in Tampa,
Florida, Genzyme admitted and accepted responsibility for the
facts underlying the two criminal counts.
The two-year deferred prosecution agreement calls for
improved oversight, and steps to halt Seprafilm sales for
off-label uses. If Genzyme complies, the government will dismiss
the charges.
Genzyme, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said in a
statement it is "confident" in the compliance measures it has
taken.
In December 2013, Genzyme reached a $22.28 million civil
agreement to resolve claims related to Seprafilm under the
federal False Claims Act.
The Justice Department said Thursday's settlement reflects
Genzyme's "significant" cooperation during the probe.
The case is U.S. v. Genzyme Corp, U.S. District Court,
Middle District of Florida, No. 15-cr-00352.
