* Hanmi gets 400 mln euros upfront, up to 3.5 bln milestones
* Sanofi wins exclusive licence to long-acting GLP-1 drugs
* Deal seen as negative for existing Sanofi partner Zealand
(Adds analyst's comment, updates share price reaction)
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Nov 5 Sanofi has signed a
licence deal with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop
experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments, the French
drugmaker said on Thursday, in a move to revive its diabetes
division.
South Korea-based Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of
400 million euros ($434 million) and is eligible for up to 3.5
billion euros in development, registration and sales milestones,
as well as double-digit royalties on net sales.
In return Sanofi will get an exclusive worldwide licence to
develop and commercialise Hanmi's so-called GLP-1 diabetes
treatments. Hanmi will retain an exclusive option to
co-commercialise the products in Korea and China.
The deal marks a sizeable bet by Sanofi on a new technology
at a time when its all-important diabetes business is
struggling.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type
2 accounting for more than 90 percent of cases. Without proper
treatment or lifestyle changes those numbers are expected to
grow substantially.
But Sanofi, which will unveil a five-year strategic plan on
Friday, surprised investors last week when it said revenues at
the division would keep falling until 2018, due to growing
competition, especially in the United States.
Although he did not refer specifically to diabetes, Chief
Executive Olivier Brandicourt had told reporters on a results
call that he was considering acquisitions and licensing deals.
The tie-up with Hanmi means Sanofi is investing heavily in
the long-acting area where competitors like Denmark's Novo
Nordisk and U.S.-based Eli Lilly are also
active.
Nordea analyst Michael Novod said the move was "very bad
news" for Denmark's Zealand Pharma, which has an
existing deal with Sanofi for a short-acting GLP-1 drug.
Zealand's shares fell 5 percent while Sanofi rose 1.8
percent, slightly outperforming a 1.4 percent advance in the
Stoxx Europe 600 healthcare sector index.
The agreement also illustrates the growing power of South
Korea as a force in pharmaceutical research.
According to a study by Research and Markets published in
May, the country is seen as one of the leaders in research and
development in the Asia Pacific region thanks to the strong
involvement of both the public and private sectors.
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ben Hirschler
and Greg Mahlich)