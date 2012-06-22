PARIS, June 22 Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines
division of Sanofi, said its Hexaxim child vaccine
received a positive scientific opinion from the European
Medicines Agency as part of a procedure designed to evaluate
medicinal products intended for markets outside the European
Union.
Hexaxim is a liquid, 6-in-1 vaccine to protect infants
against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hepatitis B,
poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus
influenzae type B.
"Upon licensure we intend to introduce Hexaxim in countries
looking for improved and effective solutions in particular for
public immunization programmes," Sanofi Pasteur head Olivier
Charmeil said in a statement on Friday.
The positive opinion from European authorities opens the
door for registration of Hexaxim in international markets
outside Europe, Sanofi said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)