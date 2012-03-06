* Sanofi unlikely to bid for Pfizer animal unit
* To resume full shipments of Fabrazyme to Europe by
mid-year
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, March 6 French drugmaker Sanofi SA
is interested in doing more acquisitions in emerging
markets and will "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's
animal-health business, said Chief Executive Chris
Viehbacher.
"We'll continue to acquire in emerging markets because
Sanofi has got a lot more advantage in that area," Viehbacher
told reporters after speaking to the Boston College Chief
Executives' Club. "We have an ability to acquire and integrate."
Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, has said it is
interested in selling or spinning off its animal-health and
nutrition businesses. While Sanofi has expressed interest in the
animal health area among other possible investments, Viehbacher
said a Sanofi-Pfizer animal deal could raise antitrust concerns.
"I'm going to be looking at things that are smaller,"
Viehbacher said. In April, his company closed a $20.1 billion
takeover of Genzyme, but that deal was an out-of-the-ordinary
move for the company, he said.
After resuming shipments of the rare disease drug Fabrazyme
from its Genzyme unit's plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, last
week, the company expects to resume supplying European patients
with full doses of the drug by "about mid-year," Viehbacher
said.
"There are clearly some patients who need the full dose of
Fabrazyme and so there's been a waiting list in Europe to get
our product, and so we're starting to help patients on that
waiting list," Viehbacher said.
The drug treats a rare, inherited condition called Fabry
disease, in which excessive fat builds up in organs and tissues.
Viehbacher, who holds German and Canadian citizenship and
also serves as chairman of the U.S. drug industry's leading
lobbying group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of
America, also warned that cuts to the budget of the National
Institutes of Health (NIH) could take a heavy toll on both the
drug industry and the U.S. economy.
"I don't think there's enough appreciation in the United
States about what a jewel the NIH is," he said. "It's
fundamentally important to health everywhere in the world that
the NIH be properly funded."
The White House's most recent budget proposal, for fiscal
2013, proposes holding the NIH's budget flat, though some in the
healthy industry see it as vulnerable to cuts given the nation's
ongoing deficit woes.