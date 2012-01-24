PARIS Jan 24 Sanofi's unit
Genzyme said on Tuesday it had won U.S. regulatory approval for
its Framingham, U.S.-based plant that will produce Fabrazyme,
aiming to get patients back on their required dosages of the
rare disease drug worldwide this year.
The opening of the plant, which won clearance from the
European regulator last week, is a critical step in resolving
manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before
Sanofi acquired the U.S. rare disease specialist last year.
"With this approval, we continue upon our 2012 plan to
restore unconstrained supply for all patients globally
throughout the course of the year," Genzyme Chief Executive
David Meeker said in a statement.
A viral contamination at one of Genzyme's plants in 2009 has
resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry
disease, and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease.
The new biologics production plant, based in the state of
Massachusetts, should help remove capacity constraints and
enable Genzyme to win back market share it lost to Shire's
Replagal.
Genzyme said it would begin to move the most severely
affected patients in Europe to full dose of Fabrazyme in the
first quarter of this year. Patients in the U.S. who are already
using the drug, will be returned to full dosing in March.
Worldwide, the complete return to normal supply levels of
Fabrazyme will begin in the second quarter and continue
throughout the year, it said.
