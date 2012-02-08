* Sees 2012 business EPS down between 12-15 pct
* Q4 business net income up 13 pct to 2.08 billion euros
* Q4 sales up 8.8 percent to 8.51 billion euros
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Feb 8 Sanofi said it was
set to return to growth after 2012 -- a year in which sales will
be hit by generic competition, as the French drugmaker met
forecasts with a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.
"The chapter on blockbusters closes, but we are in good
shape coming out of the patent cliff this year," chief executive
Chris Viehbacher told reporters on Wednesday.
Sanofi is turning to emerging markets, diabetes, vaccines,
animal health, its takeover of Genzyme and new products as a
source of diversified growth to move beyond reliance on a
handful of top-selling products.
The Paris-based company fine-tuned an expected earnings dip
in 2012 due to the upcoming loss of blood-thinner Plavix, the
world's second-best selling medicine, and blood pressure drug
Avapro to generic competition.
Business earnings per share, which exclude items like
amortisation and legal costs, were expected to fall 12-15
percent at constant exchange rates this year, reflecting a 1.4
billion euro ($1.85 billion) dent in business net income from
the loss of the two products.
Beyond 2012, Sanofi saw sales growing 5 percent annually and
faster EPS growth to 2015.
Fourth-quarter business net income rose to 2.08 billion,
compared with a forecast for 2.07 billion, while sales rose 8.8
percent to 8.51 billion, lifted by emerging markets, diabetes
therapy Lantus and the contribution of Genzyme, which helped
offset patent losses and the impact of austerity measures in
Europe. Sales were forecast at 2.07 billion euros.
Quarterly sales of Lantus topped 1 billion euros for the
first time, driven by the U.S., Japan and emerging markets.
The dividend was raised to 2.65 euros from 2.50 euros in
2010.
After receiving the green light from European and U.S.
regulators to begin producing rare disease drug Fabrazyme at a
new plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, Sanofi plans to return
to normal supply levels in the second quarter.
The supply outlook for Cerezyme, another rare disease
therapy, should improve from February, Sanofi said. Both drugs
have had to be rationed because of production problems.
Also on Wednesday, Sanofi and its partner Bristol-Myers
Squibb said they had collected $442 million damages from
Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex in a patent litigation
relating to Plavix.