By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 8 Sanofi said it was set to return to growth after 2012 -- a year in which sales will be hit by generic competition, as the French drugmaker met forecasts with a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

"The chapter on blockbusters closes, but we are in good shape coming out of the patent cliff this year," chief executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters on Wednesday.

Sanofi is turning to emerging markets, diabetes, vaccines, animal health, its takeover of Genzyme and new products as a source of diversified growth to move beyond reliance on a handful of top-selling products.

The Paris-based company fine-tuned an expected earnings dip in 2012 due to the upcoming loss of blood-thinner Plavix, the world's second-best selling medicine, and blood pressure drug Avapro to generic competition.

Business earnings per share, which exclude items like amortisation and legal costs, were expected to fall 12-15 percent at constant exchange rates this year, reflecting a 1.4 billion euro ($1.85 billion) dent in business net income from the loss of the two products.

Beyond 2012, Sanofi saw sales growing 5 percent annually and faster EPS growth to 2015.

Fourth-quarter business net income rose to 2.08 billion, compared with a forecast for 2.07 billion, while sales rose 8.8 percent to 8.51 billion, lifted by emerging markets, diabetes therapy Lantus and the contribution of Genzyme, which helped offset patent losses and the impact of austerity measures in Europe. Sales were forecast at 2.07 billion euros.

Quarterly sales of Lantus topped 1 billion euros for the first time, driven by the U.S., Japan and emerging markets.

The dividend was raised to 2.65 euros from 2.50 euros in 2010.

After receiving the green light from European and U.S. regulators to begin producing rare disease drug Fabrazyme at a new plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, Sanofi plans to return to normal supply levels in the second quarter.

The supply outlook for Cerezyme, another rare disease therapy, should improve from February, Sanofi said. Both drugs have had to be rationed because of production problems.

Also on Wednesday, Sanofi and its partner Bristol-Myers Squibb said they had collected $442 million damages from Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex in a patent litigation relating to Plavix.