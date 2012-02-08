* Sees 2012 business EPS down between 12-15 pct
* Q4 business net income up 13 pct at 2.08 billion euros
* Q4 sales up 8.8 percent at 8.51 billion euros
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Feb 8 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Wednesday that its earnings could drop by up
to 15 percent this year as top-selling drugs previously
protected by patents are hit by competition from cheap copies.
Sanofi expects to return to growth in subsequent years,
driven by emerging markets, diabetes, vaccines, animal health,
its takeover of biotechnology company Genzyme and new products.
"The chapter on blockbusters closes, but we are in good
shape coming out of the 'patent cliff' this year," chief
executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters on Wednesday.
The Paris-based company reported a 13 percent increase in
fourth-quarter profits and fine-tuned the expected earnings dip
in 2012 as blood-thinner Plavix, the world's second-best selling
medicine, and blood pressure drug Avapro shortly face
competition from generic copies in the United States.
It said its business earnings per share, which exclude items
like amortisation and legal costs, were expected to fall 12-15
percent at constant exchange rates this year, reflecting a 1.4
billion euro ($1.85 billion) dent in business net income from
the impact on the two products.
Beyond 2012, Sanofi expects sales to grow 5 percent annually
and EPS to grow even faster to 2015.
Fourth-quarter business net income rose to 2.08 billion, in
line with analysts' average forecast of 2.07 billion. Sales rose
8.8 percent to 8.51 billion euros, close to the forecast of 8.54
billion, lifted by emerging markets, diabetes therapy Lantus and
the contribution of Genzyme.
Quarterly sales of Lantus topped 1 billion euros for the
first time, driven by the U.S., Japanese and emerging markets.
The company raised its dividend on 2011 profit to 2.65 euros
from 2.50 euros for the year earlier.
"Overall, a solid, quiet quarter which will help build
investor credibility in the name," said Bernstein analyst Tim
Anderson in a research note.
But Natixis analyst said Sanofi's forecasts for 2012 would
prompt a negative reaction among investors.
At 1150 GMT shares were trading 1.6 percent lower at 55.58
euros, underperforming the CAC40 index, up 0.5 percent.
Unlike competitors such as AstraZeneca, which aims
to buy back $4.5 billion in shares in 2012, Sanofi ruled out a
large share repurchase this year.
"At this stage I don't think a big buyback would enhance our
share price," Viehbacher told Reuters.
Sanofi has pledged reward shareholders by increasing its
dividend payout ratio to 50 percent of net profit in 2014 from
35 percent in 2010.
After receiving the green light from European and U.S.
regulators to begin producing rare disease drug Fabrazyme at a
new plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, Sanofi plans to return
to normal supply levels in the second quarter.
The supply outlook for Cerezyme, another rare disease
therapy, should improve from February, it said. Both drugs have
had to be rationed because of production problems.
Turning to its drug pipeline, Sanofi said three experimental
medicines had moved to late-stage development; an insulin
therapy, a treatment for bone marrow disorder and an influenza
vaccine.
The company plans to file multiple sclerosis treatment
Lemtrada with regulators in the United States and Europe in the
second quarter of 2012.
Also on Wednesday, Sanofi and its partner Bristol-Myers
Squibb said they had collected $442 million damages from
Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex in patent litigation relating
to Plavix.