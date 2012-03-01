By Elena Berton
| PARIS, March 1
PARIS, March 1 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Thursday its Genzyme unit has begun delivering
rare disease drug Fabrazyme from its newly approved plant in
Framingham, Massachusetts, after being forced to ration the drug
due to production problems.
Patients in the U.S. will be able to either return or begin
treatment at full dosing levels this month, although in Europe
the full dose will initially be available to the most severely
affected patients.
The full return to normal supply levels of Fabrazyme will
begin in the second quarter and will continue throughout 2012,
Sanofi said.
Supplies of the drug had to be rationed in 2009, when
contamination problems forced Genzyme to temporarily close its
plant in Allston, Massachusetts, which also led to shortages of
another rare-disease drug, Cerezyme.
While Genzyme was able to resume normal deliveries of
Cerezyme in late 2010, production of Fabrazyme had to be
constrained until the regulatory approval of the new Framingham
plant.
The Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines
Agency approved the plant for the production of Fabrazyme in
January 2012.
The drug treats Fabry disease, a rare inherited condition
that is characterized by excessive fat accumulation in various
organs and tissues.
Genzyme's production problems have benefited U.K. drug
company Shire, the maker of rival Fabry disease therapy
Replagal and Vpriv, which competes with Cerezyme for the
treatment of Gaucher disease.
Sanofi shares were trading up 2 percent at 56.60 euros at
1418 GMT, outperforming the CAC40 index, up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Elena Berton)