BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band - public notice
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 11 French drug company Sanofi said Monday it had submitted an application for regulatory approval in Japan for lixisenatide, trade marked as Lyxumia, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
The drug aims to control the amount of glycemic sugar in the blood of patients with diabetes. It is not currently approved or licensed anywhere in the world, but Sanofi said it is expecting regulatory approval in the United States in the fourth-quarter of 2012.
It is seen as a possible blockbuster that could help Sanofi's ambitions to expand in the treatment of diabetes.
(Reporting by Nina Sovich. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14