PARIS Feb 4 Sanofi said on Monday
regulators had approved Lyxumia, an injectable diabetes
treatment, for sale in Europe.
Also known by its generic name lixisenatide, the drug is
taken once a day in conjunction with other drugs or insulin by
patients who are otherwise not able to control their blood sugar
levels.
The drug is one of the new products the French drug maker is
betting on to restore growth after losing several blockbusters
to generic competition.
Lyxumia showed beneficial impact on blood sugar levels and
control, as well as weight loss, according to 11 clinical trials
carried out in more than 5,000 type 2 diabetes patients.
The marketing authorisation for Lyxumia is applicable to the
27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland,
Lichtenstein and Norway, and applications are also pending in
several other countries.
Sanofi also said last week that it expects the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new
multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half
of this year.
