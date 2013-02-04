(Adds detail)

PARIS Feb 4 Sanofi said on Monday regulators had approved Lyxumia, an injectable diabetes treatment, for sale in Europe.

Also known by its generic name lixisenatide, the drug is taken once a day in conjunction with other drugs or insulin by patients who are otherwise not able to control their blood sugar levels.

The drug is one of the new products the French drug maker is betting on to restore growth after losing several blockbusters to generic competition.

Lyxumia showed beneficial impact on blood sugar levels and control, as well as weight loss, according to 11 clinical trials carried out in more than 5,000 type 2 diabetes patients.

The marketing authorisation for Lyxumia is applicable to the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, and applications are also pending in several other countries.

Sanofi also said last week that it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half of this year. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mike Nesbit)