BRIEF-CSL to acquire majority stake in Chinese plasma fractionator
* CSL to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biologics for US$352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 2 French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it repurchased 1.074 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in shares in 2011, confirming a report on website Wansquare.
A company spokesman said Sanofi bought back a total of 21.66 million shares, representing 1.61 percent of its capital, at an average price of 49.6 euros per share last year.
In September, the company said it would consider opportunistic share buybacks to manage the dilution caused by shareholders opting to take up this year's dividend in shares.
At the end of the third quarter the company had bought back 500 million euros in shares, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told analysts in November.
At 1603 GMT Sanofi shares, which rose around 20 percent in 2011, were trading 0.6 percent higher at 57.09 euros.
Sanofi has promised to reward shareholders by increasing its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent of net profit in 2014 from 35 percent in 2010, instead of opting for multibillion dollar buyback plans as rivals AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline have done.
