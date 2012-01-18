* U.S. FDA still needs to sign off on factory

PARIS, Jan 18 French group Sanofi said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.

The opening of the plant -- which has yet to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -- is a critical step in resolving manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before Sanofi acquired the company last year.

"This approval by the EMA represents an important milestone in our manufacturing recovery and a path toward unconstrained supply for all patients," Genzyme President and Chief Executive David Meeker said on Wednesday.

The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry disease, and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease. The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity constraints.

Genzyme's production problems have been a boon for Britain's Shire, a rival maker of rare drugs, which has seen strong demand for its alternative treatments.

"EU approval will likely prevent a further shift of market share ex-U.S. towards Shire's competing Replagal product (which has leaped from a c.45 percent share in 2008 to about 80 percent today)," Deutsche Bank analyst Mark Clark, who has a "buy" rating on Sanofi shares, said in a research note.

"We note though that of much greater commercial importance is the FDA regulatory decision on the Framingham plant and here news is still awaited."

Sanofi shares edged up 0.3 percent in late morning trading, while Shire shares were 0.5 percent lower.

Panmure analyst Savvas Neophytou, reiterating his "sell" recommendation on Shire, said the EMA approval "should result in significant headwinds" for Replagal.