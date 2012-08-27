PARIS Aug 27 Sanofi's rare disease division Genzyme said that the U.S. health regulator had asked it to redo its filing for marketing application for multiple sclerosis drug candidate Lemtrada but that no additional clinical studies were needed.

Genzyme said it had received a so-called Refuse to File letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), asking the company to change the presentation of the data so the agency can "better navigate the application".

The FDA has not requested additional data or further studies, Genzyme said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Lionel Laurent)