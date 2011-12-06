BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $3.48
* Ovid Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate progress
PARIS Dec 6 French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its Lyxumia drug in combination with Lantus led to positive results in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
"These positive results show that once-daily lixisenatide (Lyxumia) in combination with Lantus could be an innovative therapeutic option for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes," Pierre Chancel, senior vice-president of Sanofi Diabetes, said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Ovid Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate progress
* Loxo Oncology Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tiS7bU) Further company coverage: