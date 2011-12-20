PARIS Dec 20 Sanofi's Genzyme unit said on Tuesday there had been no statistical superiority observed between its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide and injectable therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk of treatment failure as part of a Phase III trial.

The two treatments, which Sanofi said were safe and generally well tolerated in the trial, were not distinguishable on the endpoint of estimated annual relapse rate, according to a statement released by the French drugmaker.

The trial was the second completed study of five efficacy studies of teriflunomide, Sanofi said, adding that Genzyme would use the results in its application for marketing authorisation of the drug in the European Union. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent)