* J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold & co anticipates re-opening enrollment soon
PARIS, April 2 French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday it has acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held U.S. specialist in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its animal health unit Merial.
No financial details were given.
The acquisition will enable Merial to expand its U.S. cow and pig vaccine business, Sanofi said.
ZURICH, June 9 Johnson & Johnson said the approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion by the European Commission on Friday meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal had now been received.