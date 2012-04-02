PARIS, April 2 French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday it has acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held U.S. specialist in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its animal health unit Merial.

No financial details were given.

The acquisition will enable Merial to expand its U.S. cow and pig vaccine business, Sanofi said.

