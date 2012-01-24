PARIS Jan 24 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Tuesday its Genzyme unit had won U.S.
regulatory approval for its Framingham-based plant that will
produce rare disease drug Fabrazyme.
The opening of the plant, which won clearance from European
regulator last week, is a critical step in resolving
manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before
Sanofi acquired the company last year.
"With this approval, we continue upon our 2012 plan to
restore unconstrained supply for all patients globally
throughout the course of the year," Genzyme Chief Executive
David Meeker said in a statement.
The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme,
its drug for Fabry disease, and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease.
The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity
constraints.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)