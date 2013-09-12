PARIS, Sept 12 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it would withdraw its U.S. application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide in order to wait for results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient test.

Sanofi said it would resubmit its application in 2015, after the completion of the cardiovascular test, and said the decision was "not related to safety issues or deficiencies in the new drug application."

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Blaise Robinson)