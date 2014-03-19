PARIS, March 19 French drugmaker Sanofi
said its Sanofi Pasteur unit had signed a long-term
cooperation deal with South Korea's SK Chemical Co
to develop and market a vaccine against pneumococcal infection.
Under the agreement, Sanofi will make an up-front payment of
$23 million to SK Chemical Co, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Both companies will co-invest in the development of the
vaccine project and, if successful, SK Chemical will produce the
vaccine at its production facility located in An-dong, in the
southern part of Korea.
The product, once registered, will be launched globally by
Sanofi Pasteur with shared profits outside of Korea, where SK
would commercialize it with exclusive rights.
