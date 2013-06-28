BRIEF-SanBio takes out 900 mln yen loan
* Says it took out a loan of 900 million yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation , with interest rate of 1.3 percent and a term of five years
PARIS, June 28 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from the Japanese government for its Lyxumia drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in combination with basal insulin.
Lyxumia is part of a new class of diabetes treatments called GLP-1 analogues which prompt the body to release insulin when a diabetic's blood sugar level climbs too high.
Lyxumia is now approved in Mexico, the European Union, Australia and Japan, Sanofi said in a statement on Friday. A new drug application for lixisenatide in the United States is currently being reviewed, it added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Says it terminated three business cooperation agreements with API Co Ltd and Yakult Honsha Company, Limited
* Says it receives patent on March 31, for novel crystal form of atorvastatin hemi-calcium, hydrate thereof, and method of producing the same