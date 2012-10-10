PARIS Oct 10 French drug maker Sanofi
has dropped plans to exit its research laboratory in the
southern town of Toulouse as part of a reorganisation of its
French research operations, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg
said on Wednesday.
"Sanofi has said the Toulouse centre is not part of its
restructuring plan anymore, except for infectious disease
research and some support functions," Montebourg told reporters.
Sanofi was not immediately available for comment.
The company last month scaled back planned layoffs under
pressure from the French government, which has been struggling
to contain a burgeoning unemployment rate.
Sanofi said it planned to shed around 900 jobs in France in
the next three years, fewer than the 2,500 predicted in July by
trade unions, as part of a reshuffle of its research operations
into regional hubs.
Unions refused to accept the scaled-back plan saying that
the 900 cuts - to be achieved through voluntary redundancies,
internal transfers and early retirements - did not take into
account the 640 jobs at the Toulouse centre, which Sanofi
planned to exit. {ID:nL6E8L5J76]
