PARIS, July 5 Sanofi plans to cut an unspecified number of research jobs at its sites in Toulouse and Montpellier, southern France, a trade union source told Reuters on Thursday.

The planned cuts, which would be achieved through voluntary redundancies, early retirement and internal mobility, come as Sanofi moves to centralise its research and administrative operations in Paris and Lyon, the source said.

Sanofi expects to reach a final decision on these plans in September, according to the source. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Elena Berton)