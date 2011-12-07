* Swedish study suggests doubling of cancer risk with Lantus
* Sanofi says latest research has "major flaws"
* Says separate data show no increased risk for Lantus
patients
* Lantus 2010 sales $4.7 bln, forecast at $6.5 bln in 2014
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 7 A Swedish study has
rekindled concerns about a possible link between Sanofi's
top-selling insulin drug Lantus and cancer, but the
French drugmaker said the observational research was seriously
flawed.
Separate data from a pooled analysis of studies
conducted in several countries released late on Wednesday showed
no increased risk of cancer among patients taking its $4.7
billion-a-year product, Sanofi said.
The Swedish research, which looked at the medical records of
23,000 people in the southwest of the country in an attempt to
find common links to cancer, found an apparent doubling of
cancer risk in those taking Sanofi's long-acting insulin.
The results -- which also showed, more broadly, that having
diabetes and being overweight increased the chance of cancer --
were presented by Hakan Olsson of Lund University at the San
Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
Sanofi said the nature of the Swedish study meant the
analysis was limited and inconclusive. It looked at 2,724 women
who developed cancer and 20,542 who did not.
Riccardo Perfetti, head of medical affairs at Sanofi's
diabetes division, said the study had "major flaws". In
particular, the sample size was inadequate, since it included a
very wide range of women and not just those taking Lantus.
"This study was too small to say anything," he said in a
telephone interview. "The study also seems to be poor from the
methodological point of view, not only from the sample size."
Olsson acknowledged more research was needed to clarify
specific cancers at increased risk with Lantus use, adding that
the number of patients in his study who developed breast cancer
was too small to make any link to a specific breast cancer risk.
PAST SCARES
Lantus has been linked to cancer before. In 2009, shares in
Sanofi plunged when another study highlighted the possible risk
posed by the long-acting insulin, which competes with Novo
Nordisk's Levemir.
U.S. and European regulators, however, both went on to back
the Sanofi product, and prescriptions for Lantus held up despite
the controversy. Lantus sales reached 3.51 billion euros ($4.7
billion) last year and are expected to peak at $6.5 billion in
2014, according to consensus forecasts from Thomson Reuters
Pharma.
Mark Clark, an industry analyst at Deutsche Bank, said the
concerns raised by the Swedish research were likely to prove
unfounded, since such retrospective studies were often
unreliable.
In order to address the concerns raised in 2009, Sanofi is
sponsoring a large research programme, with final results of the
first study based on Nordic databases -- representing 1 million
patient years of Lantus treatment -- due to be presented to
international regulators by the end of this month.
Sanofi said in a statement that updated data from the
separate pooled analysis of individual studies with Lantus
showed no increased risk of cancer compared with other insulin
treatments.
The analysis, derived from databases and clinical trials,
will be formally presented at the World Diabetes Congress in
Dubai by Peter Boyle, president of the Lyon-based International
Prevention Research Institute on Dec. 8.
But the company quoted him giving the product, which is also
known as insulin glargine, a clean bill of health ahead of time.
"In the context of all available information, the current
evidence supports that insulin glargine is associated with no
increased risk of cancer as compared to other insulin
therapies," Boyle said.