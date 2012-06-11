PARIS, June 11 French drugmaker Sanofi's
top-selling insulin Lantus does not increase the risk
of cancer, three large-scale studies in Europe and the United
States found, after previous suggestions there may be a link.
The results backed the findings of a large study released on
Monday, which showed Lantus did not put people at risk of
cancer, heart attacks and strokes when taken over long periods.
The data were presented on Monday at the American Diabetes
Association congress in Philadelphia.
Worldwide, Lantus has 80 percent of the market for
long-acting, or basal, insulins used to treat diabetes and the
product had sales of around 3.9 billion euros ($4.9 billion)last
year, representing 12 percent of Sanofi's total sales.
Only one of the studies found a "suggestion" of a link
between Lantus and a modest increase in breast cancer, but only
among new insulin users, researchers said. When another
methodology was adopted, no such suggestion existed.
Lantus, Sanofi's best-selling drug, has been dogged by
safety concerns since 2009 when a number of studies suggested a
heightened risk of cancer linked to its use, with conflicting
results.
Jean-Pierre Lehner, Sanofi's chief medical officer, said the
findings from the three studies would reassure doctors and
patients about the safety of the drug.
Sanofi is particularly reliant on Lantus because it faces a
wave of patent expirations on other blockbuster medicines.