PARIS Feb 18 French drugs group Sanofi
said it struck a deal with Dutch biotech group Lead
Pharma to discover and develop treatments for a range of
autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis
and inflammatory bowel disease.
The pairing with privately owned Lead Pharma aims to
identify drug candidates and begin human trials within 3-4
years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lead Pharma will receive an up-front payment and is eligible
to receive research, development, regulatory and commercial
milestone payments.
Sanofi will be responsible for clinical development and have
worldwide marketing and commercialization rights, while Lead
Pharma is entitled to receive royalty payments.
Financial details were not disclosed.
