BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories to buy Alere for $51 per share - FT, citing sources
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT
Dec 19 Sanofi SA : * Says Lemtrada approved in Australia for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis * Approval in Australia follows recent approval of Lemtrada in Canada and the European Union
* Said on Thursday FY 2016 revenue 273.7 million zlotys ($68.39 million) versus 234.7 million zlotys a year ago