PARIS Dec 30 Sanofi said its Lemtrada
multiple sclerosis treatment failed to win approval from U.S.
regulators to launch in the world's biggest drug market.
The French firm said it planned to appeal the decision.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "has taken the
position that (Sanofi unit) Genzyme has not submitted evidence
from adequate and well-controlled studies that demonstrate the
benefits of Lemtrada outweigh its serious adverse effects,"
Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.
"FDA has also taken the position that one or more additional
active comparator clinical trials of different design and
execution are needed prior to the approval of Lemtrada."