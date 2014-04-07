BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
PARIS, April 7 Sanofi said it plans to resubmit its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis following "constructive discussions" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The resubmission is expected in the second quarter and will provide information to address issues previously raised by the FDA in December, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.
Sanofi's Genzyme unit in the United States had previously announced its intention to appeal the FDA's response on Lemtrada.
"In light of the planned resubmission, the company does not expect to pursue an appeal at this time," Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.