* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
PARIS May 30 Sanofi said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had agreed to review Genzyme's resubmission of its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
A six-month review period has been assigned for the Lemtrada resubmission and Genzyme expects an FDA action in the fourth quarter, Sanofi said in a statement. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017