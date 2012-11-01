* Journal says MS drug could be too costly once approved
* Criticizes withdrawal of leukaemia drug Campath
PARIS Nov 1 Medical journal The Lancet warned
that Sanofi's experimental multiple sclerosis drug
Lemtrada may be too costly for patients and health insurers once
it gets approved by regulators.
The journal, which published the encouraging results of two
late-stage Lemtrada tests on Thursday, also criticised the
drugmaker's decision to withdraw leukemia therapy Campath, the
same drug given at a different dosage, depriving MS patients who
had been using it off-label.
In an editorial accompanying the test results, The Lancet
voiced concerns that Lemtrada would be priced higher than
current MS drugs on the market and said the discontinuation of
Campath may mean patients who had used it for MS would not be
able to continue their treatment.
The injectable drug, chemically known as alemtuzumab, was
sold until September 2012 under the name Campath as treatment
for leukaemia and given more frequently at a higher dosage.
"There is concern that with a license for multiple
sclerosis, the cost of alemtuzumab could rise and might become
too expensive for many patients and health systems," the
editorial said.
Although Campath remains available free of charge to
leukaemia patients, Sanofi's rare disease unit Genzyme pulled it
off the market in September to prevent its unauthorised use as
an MS drug.
Analysts said the move would allow the company to adjust the
price to match that of rival MS drugs on the market.
A full course of Campath, which in 2011 had sales of $76
million, cost around $60,000 when given three times a week for
up to 12 weeks, according to Genzyme.
Lemtrada, instead, is given at less than half the dose of
Campath for 5 consecutive days and then again for 3 days a year
later. Since the drug has yet to be approved, it remains unclear
how much Sanofi will charge for it.
The drug, which works by resetting a person's immune system,
has shown in late-stage trials to be an effective treatment for
MS patients who have failed to respond to other therapies.
It has also shown to benefit people not previously treated
for the disease, suggesting it could be used as a first-line MS
therapy.
But patients need regular monitoring for serious side
effects that can include infections and autoimmune diseases.
"It's important that the appropriate safety monitoring is in
place for patients who are prescribed Lemtrada," Genzyme's head
of MS, Bill Sibold, told Reuters, responding to questions about
the Lancet editorial. "Until an approved risk-management program
is established, we believe the use of Lemtrada should only occur
in clinical trials."
Lemtrada remains available to patients who are taking part
in clinical tests.
Sibold declined to discuss pricing plans for Lemtrada, but
said Genzyme has set up programmes to make its approved drugs
available to patients who cannot afford them. "With Lemtrada it
would be no different," he said.
DRUG FUNDING
But there are concerns that cash-strapped European
governments may balk at funding the drug through their public
healthcare systems.
Doug Brown, Head of Biomedical Research at U.K. charity MS
Society said that while Lemtrada's results are great news for
patients, the drug would only be useful to them if it were
available through the country's publicly funded National Health
Service.
"We urge Genzyme to price the treatment responsibly so that
if it's licensed, it's deemed cost effective on the NHS," he
said.
The U.K.'s cost-effectiveness body National Institute for
Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), whose opinions are also
watched closely in other countries, initially rejected Novartis'
MS pill Gilenya, only to make a U-turn after the
company agreed to a discounted price.
Sanofi launched its MS pill Aubagio in the U.S. at a price
of $45,000 for a year's treatment, making it cheaper than
rivals.
Gilenya - the only other MS pill currently on the market -
costs 28 percent more, while injectable treatments such as
Biogen Idec Inc's Avonex and Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd's Copaxone are 8 and 6.5 percent higher
respectively.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)