PARIS Feb 27 French drugmaker Sanofi
and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros
($285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that
will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies
said on Monday.
Pending regulatory approvals, the facility, which will be
established through a 50-50 joint venture, will be located in
Visp, Switzerland, Sanofi and Lonza said in a joint statement.
By contrast to most drugs that are chemically synthesized,
many biologics are produced using living cells. They are seen as
a promising answer in areas such as cardiovascular, neurology or
cancer treatments.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
