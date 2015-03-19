PARIS, March 19 Drugmaker Sanofi said
its lixisenatide drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes did
not increase cardiovascular risk among high risk patients in a
study it conducted.
The Phase IIIb cardiovascular outcomes study involved more
than 6,000 adult patients with type 2 diabetes who were defined
as high risk because they had recently experienced a spontaneous
acute coronary syndrome event, the French group said.
The study compared lixisenatide to placebo and showed that
the treatment was "non-inferior, although not superior, to
placebo for cardiovascular safety."
Lixisenatide won marketing approval in Europe under the name
Lyxumia in 2013 after being in-licensed by Sanofi from Zealand
Pharma. U.S. regulator, the FDA, has yet to approve
it. Sanofi said the results support its plans to resubmit a U.S.
new drug application in the third quarter of this year.
