PARIS, March 19 Sanofi's lixisenatide
drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes does not increase
cardiovascular risk among high risk patients, the French
drugmaker said on Thursday.
Sanofi was reporting the results of a study it has been
waiting to complete before seeking U.S. approval.
The Phase IIIb cardiovascular outcomes study involved more
than 6,000 adult patients with type 2 diabetes who were defined
as high risk because they had recently experienced a spontaneous
acute coronary syndrome event, Sanofi said.
The study compared lixisenatide to placebo, and showed that
the treatment was "non-inferior, although not superior, to
placebo for cardiovascular safety," it said.
Lixisenatide won marketing approval in Europe under the name
Lyxumia in 2013 after being in-licensed by Sanofi from Zealand
Pharma.
However, the same year, Sanofi withdrew its application with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying it feared that
incomplete data on the patient study might influence doctors'
and patients' responses and distort the outcome of the
double-blind trial.
At the time Sanofi said it would re-submit a U.S. new drug
application with the FDA once the study was complete. On
Thursday it said the results supported its plans to do that in
the third quarter of this year.
FDA guidance on anti-type 2 diabetes treatments requests any
company seeking approval for one to reveal what data it has on
the associated cardiovascular risk.
