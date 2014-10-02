PARIS Oct 2 Sanofi's head of France,
Christian Lajoux, plans to leave at the end of the year after 21
years with the drug making company, Chief Executive Chris
Viehbacher said in a message to staff.
Viehbacher said the 67-year-old "has been at the forefront
of the group's transformation projects in France", adding that
plans for after his departure "will be decided at a later
stage".
The news came as Sanofi told staff representatives of a
reorganisation plan around its team of people who promote its
drugs among doctors and in hospitals that could cost the jobs of
about 9 percent of people in the division, or around 200
employees, according to a union representative.
A Sanofi spokeswoman said Sanofi France had presented its
strategy and plans to develop the business through 2017 at a
works council meeting last week, adding that the country
remained a "key market", with the aim of returning to growth
from 2018 thanks to new products.
The strategy would not involve any forced departures but
would be on a voluntary basis, she added.
Sanofi has sought in recent years to shake off the impact of
patent losses on big-selling drugs, such as blood thinners
Plavix and Lovenox, by betting on diabetes, rare diseases and
over-the-counter treatments. It also revamped its research to
launch new, harder-to-copy and pricier biologic drugs.
Sanofi is also looking to offload a multi-billion-euro
portfolio of some 200 mature drugs in Europe as it strives to
reduce exposure to price cuts and relatively high manufacturing
costs on the continent, according to an internal document
circulated earlier this year by a labour union.
Sanofi said last month that it was discussing the sale of
its Quetigny site, employing 350 staff in France, to Delpharm.
