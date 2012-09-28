PARIS, Sept 28 French drugmaker Sanofi's
scaled-back plan to cut 900 jobs in France as part of
a reshuffle of its research operations is "still too much,"
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Friday.
Sanofi bowed to government pressure this week and backed off
from a more extensive layoff plan that unions had predicted
could reach 2,500.
The company said it could shed around 900 jobs in France in
the next three years through early retirements and voluntary
redundancies. It also ruled out moving or reducing the number of
its industrial sites in France.
But the 900 cuts exclude Sanofi's cancer research centre in
Toulouse, which the company wants to exit.
"Trade unions are right to say this is too much," Montebourg
told BFM television. "The government thinks this is too much and
we want guarantees for Toulouse."
Sanofi said on Tuesday that it had found potential
stakeholders to maintain operations at the site in Toulouse and
it would strive to find "concrete solutions" in coming months.
The company will meet staff representatives on Oct. 3 to
detail its restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Elena Berton, editing by
William Hardy)