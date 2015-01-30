* Sanofi struggling to find new CEO in narrow field
* At least three potential candidates not interested
* Search overshadowed by manner of former boss's dismissal
PARIS, Jan 30 Barring a last-minute
breakthrough, drugs firm Sanofi's Chairman Serge
Weinberg may have to acknowledge in his results presentation
next week that the hunt for a new chief executive is not going
well.
At least three potential candidates in a narrow field have
turned their back on the job heading France's largest company.
The manner of Chris Viehbacher's shock dismissal three
months ago, and the surprisingly small pay-off he won last week,
have cast a long shadow over the process.
"I think it is going to take time," said a source close to
the company. "What we risk missing in the meantime is a
strategic vision that you cannot have without a deep knowledge
of the pharmaceuticals sector."
Last week Christophe Weber, the French chief operating
officer of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, told
Reuters he had rejected an approach.
Paris-schooled Olivier Bohuon, chief executive of British
medical devices maker Smith & Nephew, told staff in
November he had no plans to leave, and in the same month, former
Wyeth boss Bernard Poussot joined the board of Sanofi's rival
Roche.
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, another
prominent French pharma executive, has played down any interest
by saying he sees himself as more Australian than French.
Weinberg, who will be 64 on Feb. 10 and does not have a
pharmaceuticals background besides his five years on the board,
is running Sanofi himself while board member Jean-Rene Fourtou
conducts a search -- one which began well before Viehbacher was
fired.
Weinberg has said an understanding of Sanofi's French
culture is important to the search for "mainly outside
candidates".
But he has rebuffed suggestions that non-French candidates
are unwelcome, despite his experience with the German-Canadian
Viehbacher, who ruffled establishment feathers by keeping secret
plans to cut French jobs, and by moving his domicile to the
United States.
Nevertheless, insiders say a command of the French language
would be important.
Viehbacher was fired abruptly on Oct. 29 last year, hours
after he had presented a poor set of third-quarter results, and
days after a leaked letter he sent to the board showed he had
found out months earlier of Weinberg's plan to get rid of him.
The news came as a shock to investors, who had hitherto seen
the outspoken and affable former GlaxoSmithKline executive as a
strong manager. Weinberg put the sacking down to poor execution
and lack of communication with the board -- citing partly a poor
outlook for the diabetes division, which accounts for more than
30 percent of profits.
SEVERANCE QUESTIONS
It has not been all bad news for post-Viehbacher Sanofi.
Last week, U.S. health regulators accepted its application to
review a potent cholesterol drug on a priority basis,
potentially giving it the upper hand in a fierce race to market
with Amgen.
And Sanofi's shares, down about 1.7 percent at 82 euros
since the sacking and the poor third-quarter figures, have
recovered most of the losses suffered after the initial shock.
But some believe the discount they carry to their peer group
should be bigger. Citi analysts earlier in January downgraded
Sanofi to 'Sell' from 'Neutral', targeting a 70 euro price that
implies a 2016 price-to-earnings ratio of 13 times compared with
a sector average of 15.
Meanwhile, last week's announcement of Viehbacher's
severance settlement has raised new questions about whether
there is more behind his dismissal.
Viehbacher received 4.44 million euros ($5 million) in
severance, even though the amount stipulated under the terms of
his employment was 5.92 million euros.
"The trouble with finding a successor hinges on the fact
that we don't know the real reason he was fired, and because a
lot of people are asking themselves questions about the
subject," said an industry insider who has spoken to some
potential candidates.
"The very low pay-off he received only reinforces the idea
that the reasons he was fired are not the ones that have been
talked about."
A Sanofi spokeswoman confirmed that the negotiated pay-off
was lower than specified in Sanofi's annual report filing but
she said these terms did not apply because his dismissal was not
related to a change in control or strategy.
She declined to comment further on why his severance package
was so low.
Viehbacher did not respond to an emailed request for
comment.
Fourth-quarter results are due on Feb. 5.
