PARIS, Sept 17 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from European authorities for a second multiple sclerosis treatment, paving the way to start selling both drugs in the region soon.

The marketing authorisation for Lemtrada from the European Commission follows a similar green light for Aubagio on Aug. 30, Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The company intends to begin launching both products in the EU soon," Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)