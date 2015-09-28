(Adds details, analyst comment)
Sept 28 Sanofi and Eli Lilly
said they agreed to end a lawsuit over Lilly's right to market a
copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin product in the
United States.
Lilly will pay Sanofi royalties in exchange for a license to
certain patents, Sanofi said on Monday.
The settlement will allow Lilly to launch Basaglar, a
biosimilar of Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR, in the United States in
December next year.
Investors had assumed that Lilly would launch Basaglar in
the U.S. market in June, Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Meunier
said in a note.
The settlement provides Sanofi a short term relief due to
the extra six months of patent protection and will add to the
company's profit in the near term, analysts at Morgan Stanley
and Deutsche Bank said.
Basaglar is approved as a biosimilar to Lantus in Europe,
and Lilly has filed for a similar approval in the United States.
Lilly said that Sanofi has granted the company a
royalty-bearing license to make the drug and sell it globally in
Kwikpens, prefilled insulin dosing devices.
Sanofi's U.S.-listed stock was down 1.2 percent at
$46.91, after closing down nearly 3 percent in Paris. Eli
Lilly's stock was down 6 percent at $78.98 amid a broad rout in
drug and healthcare stocks.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Anjali Rao Koppala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Michel Rose and Shounak Dasgupta)